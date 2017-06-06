BREAKING Jeremy Corbyn says Theresa May must resign after London attack

Labour and the Conservatives traded accusations in the wake of the attack near London Bridge, which was the third major terrorist incident in Britain in three months.

Jeremy Corbyn called for Theresa May to resign as Prime Minister over cuts to police numbers as the political fallout from the London Bridge terrorist attack dominated the General Election campaign.

May called for steps to counter the “evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division and promotes sectarianism”; a clampdown on the use of the Internet for spreading extremist ideas and planning attacks; moves to prevent the growth of segregated communities; and ensuring that the police and security services have the powers they need.

When Ms May called the election, her party was on course for a landslide win and had poll leads of around 20 points.

These could include: Longer jail sentences for terrorists and their accomplices; New powers for police and security agencies; Moves to counter radical propaganda and prevent the growth of segregated societies in the UK; And worldwide agreement to stop extremists using the internet to spread their message and plan attacks. At the same venue as her leadership launch previous year, May painted a familiar image of herself as a politician who doesn’t “gossip” and gets on with the job as she accused Corbyn of an “abdication of leadership”.

Mrs May also questioned Mr Corbyn’s fitness to represent the United Kingdom in the crucial Brexit talks as she sought to return the focus of the election back onto the thorny issue of leaving the European Union.

Worse still, she could end up with nothing like the landslide victory she was due to get when she called the election.

Fifty per cent of respondents in yesterday’s poll thought May would make a better prime minister than Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn but his credibility as a potential leader of the country has risen to 36 per cent from 15 per cent in early May.

This was a huge blow to older people – particularly those that Theresa May needs within the Conservative Party to vote for her, June 8.

“To come out on to the steps of 10 Downing Street immediately in the aftermath of a awful outrage like this was not something that would be expected”, Thornberry added.

He said, if he were prime minister he would take “whatever action is necessary and effective” to protect the public.

Speaking on Sunday, the former senior Metropolitan police officer Peter Kirkham said ministers who claimed police numbers were the highest they had ever been were “lying”.

Responding to criticism in 2015, May said police officials were “crying wolf“.

Rather than strong, she seems strident – rather than stable, she has come across at times as distinctly wobbly.

“That’s why Jeremy Corbyn has set out proposals for, instead of having the cuts to capital gains tax the Conservatives want, which would give money back to investors, instead we should put that money into 10,000 police officers across the country”.

Government figures show the number of police officers has fallen from 146,030 officers in 2010 to 126,766 in 2016, while the number of armed officers has dropped from 6,976 to 5,639 in the same time. 22 people were killed and a larger number seriously injured – many of them teenage girls who had come along to see one of their favourite pop stars, Ariana Grande, perform.

In a later interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Bradley was forced to admit that: “We’ve seen reductions in police numbers across the board”.

A briefing from the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners states that planned budget cuts will hurt even more.