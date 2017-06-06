Brexit in The GCC! What Does ‘Severing Ties’ With Qatar Actually Mean?

USA officials said they are seeking to calm tensions between the two sides, while Kuwait has sought to act as a emissary between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which led the move among Arab states to cut off ties with Doha.

The group of Arab countries, which also includes Egypt, Yemen, and the Maldives, ordered their diplomats and citizens to leave Qatar as soon as possible while also cutting all air traffic, virtually isolating Qatar – a country that shares its only border with Saudi Arabia and largely depends on food imports – by land, air, and sea.

The fissures in the Gulf, with six countries – Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and close on their heels Yemen and Libya -severing ties with Qatar after accusing that country of supporting “terrorism” and Islamic groups will have repercussions for the world at large.

Egypt said it would also suspend air links with Qatar from Tuesday and gave Doha’s ambassador 48 hours to leave the country.

The biggest diplomatic crisis in the Persian Gulf region since the 1991 US -led war against Iraq pits several nations against Qatar, which is home to some 10,000 American troops and a major USA military base.

While many Arab media outlets are reporting the developments as a response to Qatar’s support for terroism, the Al-Jazeera news organization, which is owned by Qatar, has explained the dispute as stemming from a purported hack of Qatar’s state-run news agency.

About 80 percent of Qatar’s food requirements are sourced via bigger Gulf Arab neighbours, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The hack, according to Qatar, included fake remarks by emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani calling Iran “a regional and Islamic power that can not be ignored”.

In a sign that this latest spat may not blow over easily, Saudi Arabia has recently tried to undermine the Qatari emir’s claim that he’s a descendant of the founder of Wahhabi branch of Islam.

Gulf countries previously recalled their ambassadors from Qatar in 2014, ostensibly over its support for the Brotherhood, but Monday’s moves go much further.

Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia fell out with Qatar over its backing of Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, a Brotherhood member who was overthrown by the military in 2013.

Qatar denies funding extremist groups.

According to the United Nations, Qatari exports to Saudi Arabia totalled $896 million (796 million euros) in 2015.

The move came just two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia and vowed to improve ties with both Riyadh and Cairo to combat terrorism and contain Iran. Along with Egypt, however, the UAE and Saudi Arabia could be vulnerable to retaliation, being highly dependent on Qatar for liquefied natural gas.Asked about the Arab rift, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump was committed to pursuing “conversations with all of the people involved in that process and all of those countries”. The offshore North Field, which provides virtually all of Qatar’s gas, is shared with Iran, Saudi Arabia’s hated rival.

It also banned Saudi commercial and private air operators from serving Qatar.

The northern route out of the Gulf will likely result in payload restrictions or longer flight times on many routes.

Shoppers in Doha were taking no chances despite Qatari officials reassuring residents there was no need to panic after Saudi Arabia imposed a de facto food blockade.

It has good relations with Hezbollah to the fury of most other Sunni Arab nations because of the Lebanese Shia militia’s close ties with Shia theocratic regional power Iran.

Al Jazeera says it is an independent news service giving a voice to everyone in the region.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said today it would suspend flights to Qatar after the United Arab Emirates was among major Gulf states to sever ties with Doha in an unprecedented regional crisis.