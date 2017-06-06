British police identify suspects in London Bridge attack

Khuram Shazad Butt was a 27-year-old Pakistani-born Briton known to authorities, according to a statement issued by London Police.

His comments came as a debate over police numbers, and the link between cuts in 2015 by then home secretary Theresa May and the rise in terror attacks, became the hot topic of the British general election campaign.

May insisted that London police were happy with their resources, while counter-terrorism budgets had been protected and the number of armed officers had increased.

Daniel O’Neill, 23, had just stepped outside a pub near Borough Market when he was attacked, his mother, Elizabeth, told reporters Sunday outside Kings College Hospital in London.

Police said there was no intelligence to suggest the attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly.

Labour candidate David Lammy quoted Trump’s tweet and criticized his leadership style.

Hedge, who moved to London a year ago, had just finished her shift at Elliot’s restaurant and was having a drink with her boyfriend when the attack started, Ross Hedge told The Courier Mail of Brisbane.

The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48. “But the overall sentiment I think, in the area that I’m hearing, is that really love, kindness, compassion, empathy will win overall”.

Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, responded to questions about the proposed ban by saying it would prevent him from traveling to America.

“In such tragic hours, we implore the Holy Spirit to pour out his gift of comfort on those who grieve the loss of loved ones and on the dozens who were so tragically injured in this terrible attack”, he said. “London stands in defiance against this cowardly attack and our city and our people and our values and our way of live”, he said.

“As the mayor of London I want to send a clear message to the sick and evil extremists who commit this ugly crimes; we will defeat you”.

‘You do not commit these disgusting acts in my name, ‘ he said to applause at a vigil on Monday.

“We will defeat you”.

On Tuesday morning he reiterated his stance, telling the BBC that “there are so many things Donald Trump is wrong about, and in those circumstances I’m not in favour of a state visit”.

The messages coming from President Trump’s Twitter account and the one by the acting USA ambassador to Britain since the terror attack in London could not have been more different.

“People are going to look at the front pages today and they’re going to say, ‘How on earth could we have let this guy or possibly more through the net?'”

The country’s official terror threat level had been set at “critical” in the parlous days after the Manchester concert bombing on May 22, 2017 that killed 22 people reflecting a judgement that an attack might be imminent because accomplices with similar bombs might be on the loose.