British police identify two London attack suspects

Hedge was one of at least 48 people who were injured in the attack carried out by three men in the London Bridge area that also left seven people dead and anxious friends and relatives frantic to find out about others still missing. He and Butt lived in the same area of east London.

“However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritized accordingly”, police said in a statement. The three men wore fake suicide vests – to make them even more imposing. He had said he was Moroccan and Libyan.

Australia’s foreign minister said Hedge was among three Australians injured in the attacks.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the brazen attack that started on London Bridge, where three attackers drove a rented white van onto a sidewalk and into pedestrians.

But with Britons due to vote in a national election on Thursday, her decision to reduce the number of police officers in England and Wales by nearly 20,000 during her six years as interior minister from 2010 to 2016 shot to the top of the political agenda.

His accomplice Redouane, was identified from an Irish ID card found in his pocket after he was also shot by police.

The first of the seven victims has been named, according to The Telegraph and other news outlets: 30-year-old Canadian Chrissy Archibald.

Redouane’s age was not immediately known because he gave two different dates of birth. They are particularly keen to hear about places they may have frequented and their movements in the days and hours before the attack.

British police have announced the names of two London Bridge suspects. The attackers were then confronted by the firearms officers and eight police firearms officers discharged their weapons.

The morning after the attack, Trump grossly misrepresented comments made by Khan, claiming that the London Mayor had told the people of the British capital there was “no reason to be alarmed” at the attack.

It lists two jobs: one at Transport for London who he joined in May of this year, and another at a company called Auriga Holdings, which we believe to be a franchise for a local KFC restaurant.

Saturday’s attacks – which in addition to the seven dead left dozens in need of hospital treatment, including 18 in a critical condition – came less than a week before Britons vote in a national election.

“The investigation into this horrific attack is fast-moving and complex as we piece together a fuller picture of what occurred”.

Police said six women and four men arrested after the attack were still being questioned.

“Counter terrorism partners have dedicated intensive effort to developing and improving our counter terrorism response over recent years, as the threat has changed. Muslims must do more to stop such attacks from happening again and we want to know how we can play a greater role in the future”.

“We have given increased powers to the police to be able to deal with terrorists – powers which Jeremy Corbyn has boasted he has always opposed”, she said.

“There are 500 current terrorism investigations, involving 3,000 current subjects of interest”.

Butt was previously known to police and the domestic spy agency, MI5. The other named man, Rachid Redouane, was not known.

Khan and Police Commissioner Cressida Dick toured the site of the attack and praised the quick police work that they said prevented further deaths. “We can not say more about them at this stage”.