British police name two London attackers

Hedge was one of at least 48 people who were injured in the attack carried out by three men in the London Bridge area that also left seven people dead and anxious friends and relatives frantic to find out about others still missing.

Both named men were from the east London suburb of Barking, where police raids began following the attacks on Saturday night. All three attackers were shot dead by police. The mayor had instead been telling London residents not to be concerned by a stepped-up police presence in the city following the attack.

“Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, (20.4.90), was a British citizen who was born in Pakistan”.

‘I knew there was something interesting happening so I went towards the scene to have a look and I saw these men (the attackers) with some sort of canisters, some bomb belt sort of out their chests’. “He would always bring his kid out into the lobby”.

Salaudeen Jailabdeen, who lived near Butt, said the alleged assailant had once been ejected from a local mosque for interrupting an imam.

The martial artist was wearing his British Lions shirt after watching the rugby match on television and was filmed being led away from the scene by a policeman, clutching his neck and with his shirt off.

Butt was known to his friends as “Abz”, and neighbours described him as a doting father-of-two and an Arsenal fan.

“As an individual he was a cool, calm guy”. She says the idea that Trump is going after Khan because he’s a Muslim is “utterly ridiculous”.

“All of the people arrested on Sunday, 4 June, as part of this investigation have now been released without charge”, the statement said. However, police were investigating what appeared to be Molotov cocktails in the back of the van, Sky News reported.

There were also five people who were killed when Islamist extremist Khalid Masood drove a auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on March 22 and then stabbed a police officer outside the Palace of Westminster. Police have 11 people in custody on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act, but they haven’t been named or charged.

“Work is ongoing to understand more about them, their connections and whether they were assisted or supported by anyone else”.

As details about Butt emerged, however, they prompted questions of whether he could have been stopped sooner.

“It’s just a fact that, over the last seven years, we as a city have lost 600 million pounds from our budgets”.

“Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement”.

Her main opponent, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, backed calls for her resignation over the police cuts.

“Our work necessarily involves making hard judgments about how to prioritize the resources available to us at a time when the United Kingdom is facing a severe and high tempo terrorist threat”, police said. The IRA ran a 30-year armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland.

A vigil to honour the victims was due to take place at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) at Potters Fields Park near London City Hall, which stands by the River Thames, a short walk from London Bridge.

“Would I want to see a change in our policing? We will defeat the terrorists”. “You will not win”.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the attackers were driven by “Islamist extremism”, and the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Saturday’s rampage.