British police name two London Bridge attackers, say one was investigated before

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the brazen attack that started on London Bridge, where three attackers drove a rented white van onto a sidewalk and into pedestrians.

“There’s an election on Thursday, that’s the chance”, he said, citing an “appalling” cut in police staffing levels.

While she was interior minister, police numbers decreased every year.

Rowley said the security services had stopped 18 plots since 2013, including five since the Westminster attack two months ago.

“We have given increased powers to the police to be able to deal with terrorists – powers which Jeremy Corbyn has boasted he has always opposed”, she said.

The Scottish edition of the Daily Telegraph also writes that the ringleader of the London Bridge terror attack was so open about his extremist views that he appeared in a fly-on-the-wall documentary.

Most of the London Underground stations that had been shuttered after the attack were reopened, and some residents who had been cooped up inside emerged for the first time since the violence. The 42-year-old mother of three was working at a local school when she noticed Butt, who was also known as Abu Mohamed, meeting with local children and trying to draw them into his radicalism.

“We got blocked in”.

Ross Hedge said his daughter was “very lucky”, though “she was terrified, of course”. Besides the dead, dozens more were wounded by the men, who wore fake suicide vests to make themselves look even more imposing.

Scotland Yard said one person is still believed to be missing, and that family liaison officers have been deployed to support the victims’ loved ones.

She said authorities are “unable to formally identify him until the coroner’s report begins tomorrow”.

LONDON, June 5 Ten of the people arrested on Sunday as part of investigations into the London Bridge attack have been released without charge, British police said on Monday, meaning that all 12 arrested in the aftermath of the incident have now been let go.

In 2015 the Labour leader said he was “not happy” with the police or security services operating a “shoot-to-kill” policy in the event of a terror attack as such an approach could “often be counter-productive”. Editor Geoff Ho was photographed walking toward an ambulance on the arm of a police officer with a makeshift bandage on his neck.

“Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement“, Trump wrote on Monday.

“It’s just a fact that, over the last seven years, we as a city have lost 600 million pounds from our budgets”.

Khan, who belongs to the opposition Labour Party, is popular in London and his response to Saturday’s killings has been widely praised as dignified.

After militants killed seven people and injured 48 in London, British Prime Minister Theresa May resumes campaigning on Monday just three days before a national election which polls show is much tighter than previously predicted.

It was lowered once intelligence agencies were comfortable that this wasn’t the case.

Both killers lived in Barking, east London, and it is not yet known how the two men knew each other – with work to understand more about the trio and their connections still under way.

“Try to imagine the United Kingdom prime minister attacking the Mayor of NYC the day after 9/11”, said European Parliament cabinet member Simon O’Connor.

May said the series of attacks were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that represented a perversion of Islam and of the truth.