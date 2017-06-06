British police name two London Bridge attackers

Butt, 27, was a British citizen born in Pakistan and married with children, according to police.

The second attacker was named as 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, who police said claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, and also went by the name Rachid Elkhdar with a different date of birth.

Security sources in Dublin said one of the attackers was carrying an identification card issued in Ireland when he was shot dead, the Press Association reported.

Twelve people were arrested in the aftermath of the London Bridge attack.

An off-duty, unarmed London police officer who was having a drink after work rushed to help but is now in hospital in a serious condition, London police chief Cressida Dick said.

“There’s an election on Thursday, that’s the chance”, he said, citing an “appalling” cut in police staffing levels. “We can not say more about them at this stage”.

A Frenchman was killed in the attack, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

London police also responded at Borough Market near London Bridge, and police asked pedestrians to avoid the area.

While Trump aides once disputed the term “ban”, the president has trumpeted the word in the days since the terrorist attack in London.

Most of the London Underground stations that had been shuttered after the attack were reopened, and some residents who had been cooped up inside emerged for the first time since the violence. “She could have been any one of us and her tragic death has left our province shaken”.

“We got blocked in”.

Ross Hedge said his daughter was “very lucky”, though “she was terrified, of course”. “I always stock up!”

Trump accused Khan – London’s first Muslim mayor – of offering a “pathetic excuse” for comments that the USA president earlier misconstrued about policing in response to Saturday’s attack, which left seven people dead.

“The most likely outcome, in fact, would be simply to drive threatening communications underground, where they will be harder to expose and challenge”, EFF said in a statement. “One witness said he saw a woman stabbed ’10 or 15 times” by the men, who he said shouted, ‘This is for Allah’.

They want a leader who doesn’t just try to inure them to this kind of random violence but stands up and says that we’re not going to take it, that this isn’t an acceptable status quo.

She said authorities are “unable to formally identify him until the coroner’s report begins tomorrow”.

Gasparri says she took photos of the man and handed them over to Barking Police when she told officers of the unsettling encounter, but she heard nothing back. Editor Geoff Ho was photographed walking toward an ambulance on the arm of a police officer with a makeshift bandage on his neck. “We have had to close police stations, sell police buildings and we’ve lost thousands of police staff”.

Joana Cook was out for dinner, about one kilometre away, when seven people were killed in Saturday’s London attack.

It was lowered once intelligence agencies were comfortable that this wasn’t the case.

ISIS said its “soldiers” carried out the attack. She said Britain must do “more, much more” to combat what she called the perverted ideology of radical Islam.

London police chief Cressida Dick said that while some of the recent attacks in Britain had global links, they had a largely domestic centre of gravity.

“You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers”, Khan said Sunday. Why isn’t Khan more concerned about the threats that are so obviously at the doorstep, or better put, in Britain’s streets?