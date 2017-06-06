British Prime Minister Says Police Have Identified 3 Attackers

Police said authorities killed Khuran Shazad Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and one other man after they jumped out of a hired van that had slammed into pedestrians on the London Bridge late Saturday and stabbed multiple people at nearby Borough Market.

Police shot and killed the three attackers, and May said their identities would be released “when progress in the investigation permits”. Rachid Redouane (AKA Rachid Elkhdar), was a pastry chef of Moroccan-Libyan decent, living in Dublin, Ireland for the past 5 years, up until recently when he and his Scottish wife moved to London.

Both men were from Barking, in East London, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

The third attacker has been identified, police said, but his name has not been publicly released.

One of the neighbors, Ikenna Chigbo, said he recognized Butt from a photo issued by British police following Saturday night’s attack in the capital which killed seven and injured almost 50.

So far officers have arrested 12 people – seven women and five men – and searched six properties.

“We were all stuck!” said Marcia Rainford, a 58-year-old who said she was sealed into her building complex with her mother and two children.

The attackers wore what appeared to be suicide belts, authorities said.

“We spoke about a particular attack that happened and, like most radicals, he had a justification for anything – everything and anything”.

His conversation with Chigbo also reinforces suggestions that Britain’s third deadly militant incident in just three months may have involved little planning or sophistication.

Of the 48 people taken to the hospital following the violence that started on London Bridge and continued in Borough Market, officials said Monday that “36 are now being cared for in London hospitals with 18 remaining in a critical condition”.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said Monday that the country needed to rethink police resourcing and strategy.

She said she would like more resources, but did not want all police in Britain to carry guns.

Flowers by the police cordon outside The Shard in London as a tribute to victims.

On Monday evening in London, a massive crowd gathered at Potters Fields Park, adjacent to London Bridge, to hold a vigil and pay tribute to those slain and the survivors of the attack. NHS England said 36 people remained in hospital, with 18 in a critical condition. They say Archibald was struck by the van driven by the attackers and died in her fiancé’s arms.

“The acts of these three men on Saturday night was cowardly, was evil and I’m angry and furious that these three men are using to justify their actions the faith that I belong to”, he said.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the brazen attack that started on London Bridge, then continued in the streets surrounding Borough Market.

Butt, of Barking, East London, additionally featured previous year in Channel 4 documentary The Jihadis Next Door.

Police shot and killed the three attackers within eight minutes of the initial emergency call about the attack that killed at least seven people. “He was standing over there, I could see them from my window”, Gasperri said.