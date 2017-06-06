Broncos’ Will Parks says he meant no harm with Snapchat dig

The bottom line is that the video should have stayed in-house given that practices are closed to the media.

Parks met with the media Monday and addressed his social media faux pas as well as his March 31 arrest on harassment and non-physical domestic violence charges that came to light last week.

FILE-In this Friday, July 29, 2016, file photograph, Denver Broncos safety Will Parks takes part in drills during the team’s NFL football training camp in Englewood, Colo. “The facts will come out”, Parks said. “That had nothing to do with Paxton or anybody on the field”, Parks said.

“I think what “Parksie” did was innocent enough, that he was trying to showcase how hard he was working”, said Joseph, referring to a Parks Snapchat post in which it appeared he was mocking the passes of Paxton Lynch. “. I was trying to show how hard we work. But at the same time, it was any (bad) intentions toward anybody”. Head Coach Vance Joseph said on Monday Paxton has certainly stepped up his game to start the new year and truly shined to begin week-3 of OTAs. “And it’s been addressed”. But again, it’s all about intent. “But his intent was not to hurt us or a teammate”.

According to Joseph, Parks was not punished for posting the video.

Defensive linemen Derek Wolfe dubbed the controversy “fake news“, which makes no sense because Parks actually posted the video. “I’m looking forward to Ride the Lightning”, said Wolfe. He said Lynch showed improvement from his first season and that his arm talent continues to stand out.

Parks claims to have learned his lesson, in regards to both his legal incident as well as his misuse of social media. It’s in the offseason, easier to handle, but at the end of the day I learn from my mistakes.

When it comes to Parks’ domestic violence incident, the discipline is now in the hands of the National Football League, who has cracked down on issues regarding players and domestic violence issues in recent years. “I’ve seen seven. It was a good day for the entire offense and he made some nice throws.ummm.that’s fair, yes, yes, it’s fair he had a great day”, said Coach Joseph. “The league’s got their rules in place.it’s a league matter”. “If you’re a cop, you handle that”.

“I’ve always wanted to go to a Metallica concert so I’m excited about it. As long as I do that, everything should be fine”.