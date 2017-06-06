Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.47
Recently analysts working for various investment brokerages have changed their ratings and price targets on shares of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (NYSE:BEP). The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Wednesday, August 19 to “Hold”. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.60. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
4/23/2017-Barclays PLC Reiterated Rating of Equal Weight. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The share price of the company (NYSE:BEP) was up +0.19%, with a high of 31.75 during the day and the volume of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP shares traded was 34709. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.05. Guggenheim upgraded the shares of BEP in report on Wednesday, July 20 to “Buy” rating. The business had revenue of $677 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.25 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -1,112.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is now -1,112.50%.
News articles about Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have trended positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & global trademark & copyright laws. More interesting news about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Things Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s CEO Wants You to Know About …” published on May 10, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com’s news article titled: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ (BIP) CEO Sam Pollock on Q4 2016 Results …” with publication date: February 01, 2017.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.by 54.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 4,421,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,983,000 after buying an additional 176,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Partners Value Investments LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,693,000. LLC now owns 287,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 261,780 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 1.36%. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter.