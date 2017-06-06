Brooklyn Man Charged With Sexual Assault

Troopers were called to a home in Brooklyn Friday morning for a reported sexual assault.

A sexual assault suspect in CT said voices told him to rape a woman in an apartment, according to state police.

The victim, also a Brooklyn resident, stated that on June 2, Racine knocked on her door and forced his way into her apartment when she began to open it. Racine then overpowered the victim and sexually assaulted her.

31-year-old Andrew Racine is accused of knocking on the door for a woman he knew, forcing his way inside and raping her.

During an interview, they say Racine told them he heard voices in his head telling him to commit the assault.

The victim was taken to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam for treatment and to speak with someone from the Eastern Region Sexual Assault Crisis Center. State police said that the suspect was known to the victim. He was taken to Day Kimball Hospital for evaluation.

Racine, 41 of Brooklyn, was charged with two counts of sexual assault in the first degree, home invasion, kidnapping in the first degree, and unlawful restraint in the first degree.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.