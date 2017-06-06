‘Business as usual’ at CNA Qatar campus, as Arab countries cut ties

The Qatar Stock Exchange tumbled eight per cent on opening and eventually closed down 7.58 per cent. The Bahraini All-Share Index bucked the regional slump and gained 0.58 per cent.

A decision by the Arab world’s strongest powers to break off diplomatic ties with Qatar is already hitting food imports into the small Gulf state with reports that Qataris are beginning to stockpile supplies, trade sources say.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen all abruptly announced their decision to sever diplomatic relations with Doha, citing “national security” concerns.

Kurtulmus added that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had made some phone calls to solve the diplomatic row between Qatar and several other countries.

“We are closely monitoring the situation”, the tweet said.

Bahrain blamed Qatar’s “media incitement, support for armed terrorist activities and funding linked to Iranian groups to carry out sabotage and spreading chaos in Bahrain” for its decision.

Qatar has consistently denied any support for extremists or Iran and did so again after today’s move by its neighbours.

The United Arab Emirates on Monday asked foreign airlines flying to or from Qatar to seek “prior approval” of its safety and security regulator, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), before using the Emirates airspace.

But Egypt and the Gulf Arab states resent Qatar’s support for Islamists, especially the Muslim Brotherhood, which they see as a political enemy.

“Qatar will know that there are alternatives, so they will be looking over their shoulder”, he said. Adrian Rankine-Galloway said in a statement.

Air India Express (AIE) is compiling a list of the weekly flights it operates to Doha to be sent to UAE (United Arab Emirates) authorities so that there is no disruption to the service. “We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”.

Qatar’s emir, believed to be just 37 years old, could retaliate by withdrawing from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and redraw alliances to snub Saudi Arabia’s 31-year-old Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, who are believed to be the two main figures orchestrating the standoff.

Gulf analyst David Roberts, an assistant professor at King’s College London and the author of Qatar: Securing the Global Ambitions of a City-State, says whether or not the alleged comments that led to the current rift are true, “These comments attributed to Emir Tamim effectively voiced all the policies and issues that everyone thought Qatar was doing anyway”.

There was no immediate word from Kuwait and Oman on their ties with Qatar.

The dispute between Qatar and the Gulf’s Arab countries escalated recently over a hack of Qatar’s state-run news agency.

There appears to be no short-term fallout for the anti-ISIS coalition, the officials said, because so far there’s been no demand from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain that Qatar be booted from the group.

At the same time, however, the academic added that it can certainly be said that “the U.S. is dissatisfied with Qatari links to terrorist organizations and their financing”.