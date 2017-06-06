BYU adds Notre Dame transfer Tristen Hoge

The highly touted offensive lineman was a first-team MaxPreps All-American Team for 2015 and was selected as Idaho’s Class 5A Player of the Year as a senior, voted on by the Idaho Statesman, helping lead Highland High to a 12-0 record and a Class 5A state title.

Who knows how their careers will play out, but all signs point to Hoge being the successor to Tejan Koroma at center moving forward.

Hoge is a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility left, but the 6-foot-4, 303-pound lineman will have to sit out a year before playing, per NCAA rules, leaving him able to play starting in 2018.

Hoge was the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year in both 2013 and 2014 and helped Highland High – the same school that produced Taysom Hill – to the 2014 state championship in Idaho. Hoge was 131st overall and the No. 1 center on the Rivals.com 250 and the ESPN 300 list.

Tristen is also the nephew of Pocatello native Merril Hoge, a former running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.

Notre Dame opens its season against Temple on September 2 while BYU will open its 2017 campaign on August 26 against Portland State, before playing LSU at NRG Stadium in Houston the following week.

Hoge joins his cousin, quarterback Beau Hoge, on the BYU roster.

BYU football’s offensive line coach Mike Empey has talked frequently about how he is working to continue to build the depth of his unit.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound returned missionary was the No. 14-ranked prospect out of Utah as an offensive guard according to 247Sports. He was a three-star recruit on Rivals, Scout and 247Sports.

Empey earned Deseret News 5A All-State recognition in 2014.

BYU football announced the additions of Tristen Hoge and James Empey on Monday.