Cadence Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in GameStop Corp. (GME)

(NYSE:GME) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 28 by Piper Jaffray. 5,679,858 shares of the company were exchanged. Telsey Advisory Group maintained GameStop Corp.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GME.

GameStop Corp. on 05/25/2017 reported its EPS as $0.27 with the analysts projecting the EPS of the stock as $0.27. As earning per share serves as an indicator for company’s profitability, analyst have given their estimate trends for the next year with quarterly estimate of $0.45. To the surprise, the better-than-expected numbers did not impress investors, as GameStop kept its view intact citing delay in launch of “Red Dead Redemption: 2” and less visibility for the demand of Nintendo Switch for the entire year.

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) considering as most desiring stocks in active trading lead, shares plunged after opening to traded at $2.30 with volume of 2.82 Million shares. SunTrust maintained GameStop Corp. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. The ratio has improved, as 151 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 156 trimmed and sold holdings in Gamestop Corp. The Pennsylvania-based Muhlenkamp & Co Inc has invested 2.1% in the stock. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors has invested 0.28% in GameStop Corp. Comerica Bank now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. The lowest target is $17.95 while the high is $60. On Monday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by Pacific Crest with “Overweight”.

About 692,316 shares traded. Gamestop Corp (NYSE:GME)’s price sits -1.46% off from its 50-day moving average of $23.44 and -9.14% away from the stock’s 200-day moving average which is $24.18. Out of the analyst recommendations 3 rate Gamestop Corp (NYSE:GME) stock a Buy, 3 rate the stock Outperform, 6 rate Hold, 0 rate Underperform and 1 recommend a Sell.

GameStop Corp. had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. GameStop Corp. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. GameStop Corp.’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter a year ago. On average, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post $3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. GameStop Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp.by 1,207.5% in the third quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of GameStop Corp.in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GME in report on Monday, March 28 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, March 24 to “Neutral”.

Permit Capital Llc holds 5.82% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. for 335,861 shares. (NYSE:GME) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 13 by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock now has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

