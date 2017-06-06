Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) Broker Price Targets For The Coming Week

About shares traded. Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) has declined 0.14% since June 5, 2016 and is downtrending. Below is a list of Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) latest ratings and price target changes. A still weak global economy continues to impact Calgon Carbon. The Other segment manufactures and markets granular and powdered wood-based activated carbon, coal-based activated carbon reactivation, diatomaceous earth and perlite filtration media for use in applications for decolorization, purification, decontamination, and filtration of liquids in various applications, including food and beverage, industrial, fine chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The. It also consists of services related to activated carbon, including reactivation of spent carbon and the leasing, monitoring, and maintenance of carbon fills at customer sites. Commonwealth Equity Ser holds 0% of its portfolio in Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) for 16,661 shares. The stock of Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 11 by Janney Capital. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Calgon Carbon worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. The company had a trading volume of 18,311 shares. For example, if there is good news like a positive earnings announcement, the demand for a stock may increase, raising the price from the previous day’s close. It worsened, as 12 investors sold Calgon Carbon Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. The company has market cap of $214.73 million. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Calgon Carbon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company reported 177,872 shares. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. Calgon Carbon had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 27,240 shares.

08/08/2016 – Calgon Carbon Corporation was upgraded to ” by analysts at Avondale Partners.

WARNING: “Calgon Carbon Co“. The closing prices are compared day-by-day to look for trends and can measure market sentiment for any security over the course of a trading day. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 103,759 shares.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Robecosam AG owned about 0.85% of Calgon Carbon worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. The ex-dividend date will be Thursday March 2nd, 2017. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Calgon Carbon’s payout ratio is now 37.04%.

In other news, Director J Rich Alexander sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $74,826.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCC. Princeton Alpha Management LP increased its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon by 46.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) for 36,371 shares.

RobecoSam USA Inc. now owns 74,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Calgon Carbon by 11.1% in the third quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Calgon Carbon by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 119,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes.