California jury urges life in prison for man who killed teen

The penalty phase of the trial began May 16, a week after Garcia-Torres was found guilty of the missing teen’s murder on March 16, 2012.

“I feel at peace that he will not be on the streets and harm another child”, Marlene said outside the courthouse June 5, shortly after the jury read the verdict.

In 2014, Garcia-Torres was indicted by a Santa Clara County grand jury in Sierra’s case.

Outside the courthouse, Steven LaMar, Sierra’s father, did not hold back his displeasure with the jury’s decision. “We grieve for the rest of our lives”.

Relatively few “no body” cases go to trial, but prosecutors nationwide have won almost 90 percent of the 480 that have since 1819, according to former federal prosecutor Tad DiBiase, who maintains a database. No figures are available for how often it was sought. “When you don’t have a body, the jury is still a little reluctant to take that extra step”.

He also was found guilty of trying to kidnap three other women from grocery store parking lots in 2009.

Sierra vanished on March 16, 2012, in Morgan Hill, about 30 miles south of San Jose, while on her way to school.

DNA on her jeans led investigators to Garcia-Torres, who said he had been driving in the area where Sierra disappeared but denied any involvement in the incident.

“If there was a new trial, it would only be for life in prison”, he said. The prosecution had asked the jury for the death penalty to fit the nature of the crime. The Alternate Public Defender’s Office estimated the case cost almost $1 million more than it would have otherwise, including the two lawyers assigned to the case and the many paid experts who were consulted. “Sierra doesn’t. He’ll be able to eat everyday, see his family, and we don’t have that”, Steve LaMar said. “The jury made it so the defendant will die in prison and never take a free breath again in his life”.

Hoping to spare his life, Garcia-Torres’ attorneys showed pictures of him as a boy, while describing his tortured childhood.

“There are life-long consequences following evil actions, and he can make it right by being honest with himself, his family, our family, and with God”, Marlene said.

Because of legal challenges, no inmate has been executed in California since January 2006.

Investigators found a strand of LaMar’s hair on rope that was in the trunk of Garcia-Torres’ vehicle.

Garcia-Torres’ attorney, Alfonso Lopez, told jurors during the trial that LaMar may have run away because she was upset that she was moving over of her parents’ divorce.

Garcia-Torres has not admitted to the crime, and his attorneys hoped to evoke some lingering doubt about his guilt with the jury. He told police they never met.

Garcia Torres will be formally sentenced at a September 14 hearing, also at the Hall of Justice.

Lopez said the fingerprint could have gotten there because Garcia-Torres worked at the Morgan Hill Safeway where the battery was purchased.