California Governor Jerry Brown, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Washington state Governor Jay Inslee announced a United States Climate Alliance to convene states committed to upholding the Paris Agreement.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, representing the U.S. Conference of Mayors in a call with reporters today, put it this way: “The federal government has made a decision to go ‘America Only, ‘ but the mayors of America are here to say that in partnership with the private sector and communities across the country, it doesn’t mean that America as a nation will follow the lead of President Trump“.

Those companies expressed their disappointment after Trump announced his decision.

However, Putin said that he would not be judging Trump’s decision as the U.S. President probably thinks that the accord is not well thought out.

She said it would be a “rocky road” toward full implementation of the agreement but called it “irreversible”.

European leaders have said the Paris accord can not be renegotiated.

She vowed to make a success of the next round of United Nations climate talks in the western Germany city of Bonn in November. “We will address the issue and move on”, he said.

The three states, which make up at least 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the USA, have committed to lowering emissions by up to 28 percent below the levels from 2005, according to the announcement.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top officials from the European Union officials are set to reaffirm their commitment to a landmark climate change agreement after President Donald Trump said he was pulling the United States out of the Paris accord.

The announcement follows Trump’s decision to pull out of the climate deal that almost 200 nations agreed to in late 2015. Importantly, it is also out of step with what is happening in the United States. Almost 200 countries are part of the accord and have agreed to fight global warming by reducing carbon emissions.

On the other hand, he praised President Trump for taking the “courageous” action of pulling the US from the Paris agreement.

If nothing is done, the global temperature could shoot up by 5°Cor more, according to John Reilly, the co-director of MIT’s Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change, which produced the research. He said he would consider re-entry if the USA could get a better deal.