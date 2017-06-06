Canadian mows his lawn as tornado rages behind him

Recently, Cecilia shared a photo of her carefree husband who was fearlessly mowing the lawn in their backyard but with a ‘twist’.

The picture was taken by Theunis’ wife, Cecilia Wessels. She was then woken up by their daughter who was anxious that her father would not come indoors in spite of the apparent tornado overhead.

Theunis Wessels’ picture showing him mowing the lawn as a large tornado loomed on the horizon has taken the social media by storm.

“It looks much closer if you look in the photo, but it was really far away”.

She said cutting the grass was on her husband’s to-do list, and as he started the task, she went for a nap. “It seems that most people here mow before the rain comes, so he thought he would do that, and, well, ended up famous”. After all, nothing quite describes the global mood than knowing there’s a storm brewing in the back. and trying to go through the day like, “This is fine“.

