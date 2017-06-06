Canadian victim in London attack died in her fiance’s arms

Police said they carried out two early morning raids in east London yesterday and made “a number” of further arrests. Police were reportedly alerted after he was filmed praying behind a jihadist Black Standard and attempting to recruit children at a local park.

Two people in Barking, east London, had also raised concerns about Butt, the BBC’s home affairs correspondent Dominic Casciani said.

Butt, 27, was a Pakistan-born British citizen who was known to the police.

Two of the three men shot and killed by London police following Saturday’s terror attacks have been named. Police said in March that 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a auto into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, killing four people before fatally stabbing a police officer. Of those, 21 are in a critical condition.

London police have raided raid two addresses and detained “a number” of people suspected of some connection to the Saturday night auto attack and knife rampage on London Bridge. All three were shot dead at the scene by police. Redouane, 30, had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.

Investigations are continuing to identify the third attacker. Counterterrorism police raided two addresses in the Newham and Barking areas. He would “preach to young Muslims at the flat, sometimes up to six people quite regularly, ” Chigbo said.

One of his friends told BBC Asian Network he had phoned an anti-terrorist hotline set up by British authorities because he feared Butt had been radicalised after watching clips of USA preacher Ahmad Musa Jebril, whose online sermons have been a leading source of inspiration for foreign fighters in Syria.

Jibril Palomba said he and his wife anxious because the man, whom they knew as Abu Mohammed and recognized in photos of the attack, gave their children candy and preached about Islam. I spoke to the gentleman.

“I got people to start evacuating inside from our little garden that we have. and got people to come into the bar and to go into toilets, hide under tables and hide in our cellar where we keep all our stock”, he said.

“I did my bit, I know a lot of other people did their bit, but the authorities did not do their bit“.

Another source told the Sun that Butt had worked at a KFC outlet a few years ago and had a reputation for “being a bit shady and taking drugs“.

The couple were visiting London when Archibald was hit by a van that terrorists drove at pedestrians during the attack.

“I would urge anyone with information about these men, their movements in the days and hours before the attack and the places they frequented to come forward“, national counter-terrorism police chief Mark Rowley said in the statement. There are unconfirmed reports that he may have claimed to be from Morocco and that he was married to an Irish woman and had lived in Dublin, the paper said.

Prime Minister Theresa May earlier said the three terrorists responsible for the London attack have been identified and their names would be revealed soon.