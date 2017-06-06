Cancel Trump visit urges Sadiq Khan

In a clear reference to Trump’s tweets Sunday and Monday criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Clinton said: “It’s a time for steady, determined leadership – like we are seeing from local authorities in London, including the mayor of London”.

Trump had faced a barrage of criticism on Sunday over an earlier Tweet attacking Khan.

A spokesman for Mr Khan, responding to Mr Trump’s latest tweet, said: “Nothing has changed since yesterday”.

Trump’s tweet drew controversy in the United Kingdom, where lawmakers accused the USA president of smearing Khan’s stance on terrorism.

“As president, I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores and work every single day to protect the safety and security of our country, our communities and our people”, he said.

President Trump this morning also blasted out a series of tweets reinforcing his calls for the “travel ban” in the wake of the London attack.

The American leader was calling out The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, after he insisted there’s no reason people should be “alarmed” following the incident in London Bridge on Saturday night (03Jun17) which saw three men in a van mow down pedestrians before stabbing victims in nearby foodie destination Borough Market.

Khan had said in one of his first statements in reaction to the attack that people would see an increased police presence on the streets of the capital and should not be alarmed by that. “No reason to be alarmed”.

Trump’s first comment after the attack came late Saturday on Twitter.

Trump issued his initial travel ban by executive order in January, but that measure – which banned entry to nationals from seven countries for 90 days and suspended the nation’s refugee program for 120 days – was quickly halted by the courts. He promoted a proposed travel ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world that has been blocked by US courts.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We have constant attacks going on, not just there but across the globe, and we have to start putting national security and global security at an all time high”, she told a White House briefing. Trump later challenged Khan to an IQ test during an interview on ITV.

Trump’s tweets this morning are an attack on his Justice Department and that executive order, which he signed.

“Sadiq Khan has showed calm and dignified resolve in the face of these cowardly terrorist attacks”, said Tim Farron of the British Liberal Democrats, according to CNBC.

Sen. Susan Collins of ME, a Republican member of the Senate intelligence panel, said the ban was “too broad” but agreed with Trump that better immigration procedures are needed.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the President of the United States of America in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for”, Khan responded.