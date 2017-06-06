Cardin calls Trump tweet on London mayor ‘bizarre’

London mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the Government to cancel the planned state visit by Donald Trump after the U.S. president continued to criticise his response to the London Bridge terror attack.

The worst of them is one criticizing London mayor Sadiq Khan for a statement he made after the London Bridge attacks. He referred to an interview Khan gave to BBC in which he told Londoners that they “will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days”. During the US presidential election campaign, Khan was among many people who spoke out against Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the United (Shenzhen: 000925.SZ – news) States, an idea he said would play into the hands of extremists.

The war of words was the latest episode in a long simmering feud between Mr. Trump and Khan, a Muslim who was elected as London’s mayor in May 2016.

Even British Prime Minister Theresa May, who had desisted from following world leaders in condemning Trump after he pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, has criticised Trump for taking on Sadiq Khan.

Speaking at a press conference in central London, May said Khan was “doing a very good job” but declined repeated requests from journalists to openly address Trump.

Later, the mayor’s spokesman said he was too busy to respond to Trump’s “ill-informed” tweet.

Mark’s followers expressed their shock and disbelief at his support for Trump’s to-the-point and direct tweets with some threatening to follow him.

This had been followed by Mr Trump firing off an incendiary barrage of tweets attacking Mr Khan for his plea for calm – and promoting his contentious travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.

Sen. Ben Cardin said Monday that President Trump’s response to London Mayor Sadiq Khan was “bizarre”.

“Londoners and people from around the world, we send our love to the victims’ families and to all those who were injured”.

Asked if Trump was criticizing the mayor of London because he is Muslim, Sanders said that was “utterly ridiculous”.

One user posted “Are you serious?”, while another professed “Noooooo…why Trump?”

Trump’s comments were in direct contradiction to those made by the acting United States ambassador to the United Kingdom on Monday. Previously, he denied it was a Travel Ban.

The Trump administration last week formally asked the Supreme Court, the highest court in the USA, to allow the ban to take effect, arguing that restricting immigration by refugees and visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen is necessary to protect US national security. He said on Twitter that others “can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!” “The mayor is focused on dealing with Saturday’s horrific and cowardly attack”.