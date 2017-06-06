Cavaliers know there’s a different feel to this year’s 2-0 deficit

Rather than reach back to last year’s championship comeback for a confidence boost, James’ focus is on figuring out what Cleveland must do to change its fortunes against a Warriors team that is fresher and far more risky this year, thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant.

A healthy Curry followed up a 28-point Game 1 with his first postseason triple-double on Sunday with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Kevin Love had 27 points and Kyrie Irving 19.

“I thought, for the most part, with the game plan that we had, we tried to execute it as close as possible”, James said.

The 51-year-old was on the bench for the first two games of the Warriors’ opening-round series against Portland, but turned over the reins to assistant Mike Brown for the remainder of the Trail Blazers series, as well as the four-game sweeps over the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals and San Antonio Spurs in the Western finals. The scary thing, if the rooting tendencies lie with Cleveland, is that the key players for the losers actually performed quite admirably and it meant nothing.

Thompson, whose rebounding has been critical for the Cavaliers all season, has been virtually absent for two games. So they won two games. He looks more like a two-time MVP than the hobbled player he was in last year’s Finals.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have gotten key contributions from their four All-Stars: Curry, Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, as well as from players like Livingston, Andre Iguodala and Zaza Pachulia at times to set an National Basketball Association record with 14 straight postseason wins. “I wouldn’t be in this if I was thinking just one game”.

Curry wore his emotions for everybody to see, willing the unblemished Warriors even when Cleveland went on a third-quarter run after that play. Kerr committed his future to the Golden State Warriors.

“Well, it’s been a great run but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series”, Kerr said. “Being down 0-2, going back home, we have to take care of business”. He and Durant combined for 66 points and 18 assists in the opener, then dominated again while the supporting cast shined. Curry, who is 6 feet 3, had more rebounds in Game 2 than Thompson has in two games.

It didn’t matter in the end.

“We love his presence”. Cleveland shot 3 of 20 on three-pointers in the first half and 8 for 29 total. Thompson played in his 78th career post-season game, most in franchise history.