Cavaliers weigh moving Shumpert into starting lineup

But with the new report out that Lue is reconsidering the playing time for some of his secondary players, Smith may not get much of a chance to show he can catch fire. A shift toward Iman Shumpert started in Game 2, and according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin he may start Game 3 in Smith’s place. Smith took just two shots in Game 2 and failed to score, providing absolutely nothing for a Cleveland team that needed a boost. “We’re reminding him of that”. Plus, he has provided far more energy than the lackadaisical Smith. “We need him to”.

With the utter lack of offense Smith has provided through the first two games, the swap may not be a bad idea. He shot 0 for 2 from the floor for 0 points in 14 minutes of play.

On Sunday, Curry and Durant teamed up to get the Warriors within two victories of another championship. Compared to his season as a whole (7.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game), he had slight upward ticks in his scoring (9.1 points per game) and rebounding (3.2 per game) averages in the role.

Will Shumpert be an upgrade? He has nearly twice as many fouls (5) as he does points. He played solid defense on Kevin Durant in short spurts.

But the Cavs may go with Shumpert in the starting lineup because of his defense in trying to slow down Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Having Shumpert cover Durant and moving James over to Klay Thompson can give LeBron a small break on the defensive end. After losing 113-91 as a result of Game 1, the Cavaliers were once again upended in Game 2 by the tune of 132-113.

Should the Cleveland Cavaliers start Iman Shumpert?