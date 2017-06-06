CB Tanner McCalister chooses Arkansas

Tanner McCalister of Rockwall, Texas committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday with an announcement on his personal Twitter page.

The 6-0, 185-pound defensive back was a first-team all-district selection past year seeing time at in the secondary and at running back. “I want to thank everyone who has helped me throughout this process”.

Signing up to play for noted defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads likely served as a motivating factor for McCalister to give his pledge to the Arkansas defense. He also holds offers from Illinois, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, TCU, Virginia, Washington State and several other programs.

The Razorbacks have received commitments in the 2018 class each of the past three days. He becomes the seventh commit in the Class of 2018 and the third Texan in the class, joining linebacker Bumper Pool of Lucas Lovejoy and defensive back BJ Hanspard of DeSoto.

McCalister is considered to be one the of the top 40 cornerbacks and top 50 overall prospects in Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.

As a junior, McCalister had 55 tackles and an interception in 10 games. Also listed as a running back by 247Sports, he also had 650 yards and eight touchdowns on 82 attempts.