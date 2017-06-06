CCTV footage of the Manila casino shooting

An armed man who killed 37 people when he set fire to a casino in the Philippine capital was a father-of-three from Manila motivated by heavy gambling debts and not terrorism, police said on June 4.

The security failures that allowed Mr. Carlos to rampage through the casino tarnish the Philippines’ hopes of building a gaming industry on a swathe of reclaimed land to rival Asia’s biggest gambling centers in Macau and Singapore. He later doused his bed with gasoline and shot himself to death in the hotel room he retreated.

But Albayalde and other police chiefs said repeatedly throughout Friday that recorded security footage showed the gunman drove to the casino and parked his vehicle in the complex’s auto park.

Relatives of the gunman approached the police early Sunday and positively identified him, said Albayalde.

The CNN Philippines reported that Carlos, a former employee of the Department of Finance, had gambling debts and money problems, and acted on his own.

He said Carlos had sold off property including a vehicle to support his habit of at least several years. According to local reports, numerous victims suffocated due to the smoke.

Islamic State claimed that the attack on Resorts World Manila Friday was carried out by a jihadist who it suggested was from the Philippines.

The news backs up the police chief’s earlier claim that there’s “no concrete evidence that the attack was terrorism”.

The attacker’s mother, Teodora, in tears during the news briefing, asked for forgiveness, the wire service reports.

Family members are waiting outside a funeral home for the bodies of their loved ones to be released following an attack on a Manila casino complex in which 36 people died.

“Carlos, whose total income from 2001 to 2011 grossed P2,460,156.00 was found by the Ombudsman to have purchased, in cold cash, two farm lots in Tanauan City, Batangas for P4,000,000.00 in 2010”, it said.

Police identified Carlos as the man seen in security videos of the attack, setting fires in the casino’s gaming rooms and stealing more than $2 million worth of gambling chips.

“He vented his anger (through the incident)”, Duterte told reporters on Sunday.

Carlos exchanged gunfire with a couple of hotel guards in the basement of the hotel. “It’s like being addicted to drugs”, said Mr Albayalde.

More than 12,000 people were in the complex at the time; most were successfully evacuated.

Shortly afterwards, he dons a black ski mask, slips on an ammunition vest and pulls an M4 carbine assault rifle out of his backpack at the Resorts World Manila complex.

“All indications. point to a criminal act by an apparently emotionally disturbed individual”, said presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella.