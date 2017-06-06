Champions League final panic in Italy caused by prank

Mourinho is already attempting to rebuild his squad, but Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann will not be a part of his new team, with the French forward choosing to commit his short-term future to Real’s city rivals in the midst of the club’s transfer ban.

“It was a good decision by me and by the coach, and I’m very happy with how it turned out”, Ronaldo said.

Madrid’s dominant display gives them a 12th Champions League title and makes them the first to win it in successive years since the great AC Milan side of 1989 and 1990.

“Zidane and his staff detected Juventus’ defensive weakness, so throughout the week, in preparation for the final, we practiced return passes”, Modric told HTV and Sportske Novosti.

The team was first feted by Madrid’s mayor and regional president before the players got on an open-top bus for a slow ride through throngs of supporters to a packed Cibeles square, Madrid’s traditional gathering spot for celebrations.

Ronaldo scored twice in Real’s 4-1 thrashing of Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday as the Spanish giants became the first side to retain the Champions League.

With its third European title in four seasons, coach Zinedine Zidane has re-established Madrid as the premier team on the continent. “This year has been spectacular and now we will enjoy it”. It’s why you’re a footballer, it’s the reason I came here.

“This is what we are here for”.

The impressive win crowned a remarkable first full season in charge for former Real midfielder Zidane, who led the team to a first La Liga title in five years, delivering the club’s first European Cup and league double since 1958.

“We were considering more at one point, but I’ve worked tirelessly hard to get back and to get ready for this game”.

“It is the best thing that could happen”, said Colombian shop worker Jose Ordonez, 54, who took in the festivities with his two sons.

“My family is happy and I am happy so, yeah, we will continue what we are doing”.