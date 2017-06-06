Champions League goalscorers: Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to top spot

Real Madrid’s head coach Zinedine Zidane celebrates with the trophy at the end of the Champions League soccer final between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, June 3, 2017.

“Cristiano Ballon d’Or”, the Portuguese sang along with the fans as he was lifted into the air by his teammates. All that changed last Saturday, however, when Real Madrid consolidated their status as cup kings by retaining the continental crown they won previous year.

The unstoppable Cristiano RonaldoHis brace in the final took his tally for this season’s tournament to 12 and ensured he would end the competition as its leading scorer for the fifth year running and the sixth season in all, one more than Lionel Messi.

Bale has now won the Champions League three times since joining Madrid from Tottenham in 2013.

“Thanks for the love you have shown since the first match”, said Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Strict security measures were visible across the city in light of recent terror attacks in London and Manchester. “That is why he is already the best coach in the world”.

“He is the only one to win two consecutive Champions Leagues”, added Perez. He finally won the Champions League as a Madrid player in 2002, scoring an fantastic volley in the final against Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow, Scotland.

“This is what we are here for”.

As well as winning back-to-back Champions Leagues, Madrid also beat Barcelona to La Liga two weeks ago to complete a first league and European Cup double for 59 years.

“I feel like this is the best team in history“, Alvaro Mora, a fan who had travelled over 500 kilometres from the southern city of Almeria to take in the celebrations, told AFP.

While La Vecchia Signora made life hard for Los Blancos in a first half in which Mario Mandzukic cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s 20th-minute opener with a superb overhead kick, Zinedine Zidane’s side turned on the style in the second half, with their dominance rewarded after goals by Casemiro, Ronaldo once more, and Marco Asensio.

“We promised to return and we have returned as champions”, added Ramos as the squad visited the home of Madrid’s local government and the city hall.