Champions Trophy: India Crushes Pak

But he had a role to play. Rohit was run out nine short of a hundred, his bat in the air as he tried to cross the line.

Amir was pulled effortlessly to the boundary and Hasan Ali launched over square leg. My issue is them getting out there and really looking to take the game on and just believing in themselves and believing that they can take the game on, ” he added. There seemed to be no real application from the batsmen.

The exclusion of Faheem Ashraf, who performed exceptionally well against Bangladesh in a warm-up game and too much reliance on Wahab Riaz, proved costly. The arch rivalry between the two countries has always been a topic to discuss.

But how badly would India need to field for Pakistan to chase 289?

Rain interventions do tend to lead to loss in concentration, a turning-of-tables of sorts. When rain is around, the team batting second gets a huge advantage. Credit to India’s batsmen. A sombre cloud had been cast over the start of proceedings as a minute’s silence was held for the victims of Saturday’s terrorist atrocities in London and once play did get going it was sporadically interrupted by showers.

Rohit Sharma’s run out: Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan provided another solid start for India but the run-rate dipped after Dhawan fell for 68 in the 24th over.

Asked what it meant to play against Pakistan given the continuing tensions between the two countries, Kohli chose to offer a diplomatic reply. And the aggression of one rubs off on the others.

The attackers were shot dead by police. The 136-run opening stand allowed the other power-hitters to go for the onslaught as the game progressed.

Afridi, a former captain and the protagonist of several India-Pakistan encounters over the years, said the shoddy performance was painful to watch. We went with four seamers purely because we’re playing Pakistan. He scored a blistering 53 off 32 balls with 8 fours and 1 six and set up the momentum perfectly for India to get past 300 run mark.

Pakistan team fielding coach Steve Rixon had full sympathy for Dhawan.

Hardik Pandya joined the party in the last over. “He needed some runs under his belt”, Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Pakistan’s bowling overrated, captaincy amateurish? .

Earlier on June 4, Chairman of Essel Group and Rajya Sabha MP, Subhash Chandra, said that the company’s media outlets, including newspapers and newspapers, will not provide any coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan.

The days of the talismanic Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis are gone and cricket fans have made peace with it long ago. They have had bowlers who’ve been good since, but equally erratic and unpredictable such that they cannot be counted on to deliver match-winning performances one after another as the three aforementioned legends could.

“Everything was under control after 40 overs but we lost the plot in the last eight”, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said.

It was a cautious start by both the openers with just 15 coming in five overs. They didn’t have a wicket against their name.

Even the entertainment quotient of Pakistan, that often bordered with uncertainty, is nowhere to be seen.

Now Imad might have been used to take a wicket, but his defensive line and the absence of catching fielders didn’t make that look like it was entirely his plan.

Afridi was also scathing on his attack on the Pakistani batsmen, who could muster just 164 runs. Bowlers shared wickets evenly and not once looked like letting Pakistan get back into the game by making inroads at regular intervals. There must be a thorough analysis of existing flaws in the areas of batting and fielding. Nearly everyone is peaking at the right time.