Charles Barkley takes up Gary Bettman’s invitation to Stanley Cup Final

“Wayne, I just always wondered, who’s your favourite black athlete of all-time?” joked Barkley.

Without skipping a beat, Gretzky had his answer.

Barkley has made no secret that he has sneaked off the TNT broadcast set to keep up on the Stanley Cup playoffs to stay entertained because there were so many lopsided matchups in the National Basketball Association playoffs this spring. He also tied the modern record shared by Jean Beliveau (1956) and Mike Bossy (1982) for most goals in the Stanley Cup final, with seven in five games. Along with Gretzky, the team’s roster was stacked with Hall of Famers including Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, Paul Coffey and Grant Fuhr.

“They say it’s insane, and the playoffs have been incredible”, Barkley said.

Barkley, who said he literally was the biggest hockey fan but had recently lost some weight, said he became a hockey fan while living in Birmingham, Ala.

Barkley, an “Inside the NBA” fixture on TNT, made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he admitted to sneaking into the back of the studio during broadcasts to watch hockey.

Thanks to a night off in the NBA Finals, Barkley took up NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on his invitation to come watch the Stanley Cup Final in person.

Then Sir Charles popped a squat next to Coffey and Gretzky and fielded questions of his own, about how he developed a love for hockey in Alabama, of all places, and reminisced his days in Philadelphia when he would frequent Flyers games and cheer on his favorite player, Ron Hextall. But Jeremy Roenick, his neighbor in Arizona, has been urging Barkley to come to Nashville for a game and called the Music City scene “the craziest thing” he’d ever seen. “I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got nothing to do.’ I’m really looking forward to tonight”.

“The one thing you guys don’t understand, winning is hard”.

Charles Barkley – yes, that Charles Barkley, the Hall of Fame basketball player and TV commentator – stole the show Monday at a news conference conducted by the National Hockey League announce the result of fans’ balloting for the 10 best National Hockey League teams over the decades.