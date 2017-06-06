Check out Apple’s official video introduction of the HomePod

Apple has announced a new smart speaker device at its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, as well as a new super-powerful iMac and iterative updates to its desktop, laptop and tablet computers. (I mean, it better be - this thing costs $349, much more than the $180 Echo and the Google Home, which is now priced at $109.) But these assistant devices, at least in the way Amazon and Google have envisioned them, are supposed to evolve into digital nerve centers that will eventually serve as voice-activated control panels for the entire home.

Apple’s new HomePod, a wireless speaker and digital assistant for the home, could ignite a potentially huge market for smart connected devices on the mainland starting next year.

“Apple is smart to frame the HomePod as a music-centric and audio-centric device rather than just another smart speaker or another home for Siri“, said Jackdaw Research analyst Jan Dawson. Officially called the HomePod, this home music speaker will be selling for $349 initially in United States, United Kingdom and Australia markets.

But it’s also possible that the HomePod could expose Siri as less capable than Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana, Blaber said.

Apple says their new product has seven tweeters and a “high-excursion woofer with a custom amplifier”.

Machine learning was a recurring theme throughout Apple’s presentation today, and it powers a wide range of features across Apple’s devices, from recognizing images on Mac to improving battery life on iPhone.

The lack of a breakthrough device has periodically raised concerns that Apple has become too dependent on the iPhone and supported the theory that the company lost its knack for innovation when its co-founder Steve Jobs died of cancer in 2011.

“There is so much momentum building around these speakers that it would be hard for Apple not to come out with one”, said industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy.

The Cupertino, California-based company said Siri, which also competes with Alphabet Inc’s Google Assistant, will now work across devices.

The HomePod also has an array of sensors on board, created to analyse the speaker’s environment.

The latest version of Apple’s Safari browser will be able to stop automatically playing videos as well as online trackers used for advertisers.

New features coming to iPhones and iPads include messages that sync to Apple servers in the cloud.

Apple is also bringing the ability to pay someone back through its payment service, Apple Pay, much as PayPal and other services already do. So far, the service has limited payments to purchases of products and services from companies and other organizations.

Bajarin, who attended a demonstration of the product prior to Monday’s announcement, said the company needed to resolve “some technical issues” before the HomePod is mass produced for the global market. It will not block the ads themselves, though. The new iPad Pro has a larger screen than its predecessors – 10.5 inches instead of the standard 9.7 inches. New iMacs released Monday are getting better displays and graphics capabilities.