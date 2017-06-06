Chelsea target Bonucci is ready-made for the Premier League — In Focus

According to The Sun, Conte could be eyeing a third spell together as Chelsea are ready to offer £48m for the defensive stalwart, while a four-year deal worth around £115,000-a-week is said to be on the table.

The 30-year-old is undoubtedly one of the top defenders in Europe, and Conte will know all about him having worked with him at Juventus and Italy previously.

The Italy worldwide, who played a big part in helping the Old Lady to the brink of a European and domestic treble this term, was a rumoured target for the Blues past year.

He is a committed defender who loves a battle and is a real leader – much like Terry – and he would certainly be a big personality on the pitch and in the dressing room.

To rub salt into City’s wound, Bonucci could now end up at their rivals while they had to settle for the questionable £47.5million signing of John Stones in defence, following on from a number of other poor recent buys in that position such as Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala. Conte tried to pry Bonucci from Juventus a year ago, not long after he was hired by Chelsea, but his overtures were flatly denied by the club – leading to the decision to bring back Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain.

Well, if Conte wants a new centre-back this summer there are few better options on the market than Bonucci right now. Chelsea and City have also been monitoring Virgil Van Dijk, but ESPN FC Liverpool correspondent Glenn Price reported on Tuesday that the in-demand Southampton centre-back would prefer a move to Anfield this summer.