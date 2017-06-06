Chris Cornell Laid to Rest in Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Cornell’s Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron were in attendance alongside the likes of Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic; Metallica’s James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro; Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, and Pat Smear. Nile Rodgers, Billy Idol and Tom Morello.

A version of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah was also performed on an acoustic guitar. “All Night Thing” by the band Temple of the Dog, which Cornell was a member of, played during the procession. Cornell was cremated at a far more low-key event on Tuesday.

A plaque marking Cornell’s gravesite reads: “VOICE OF OUR GENERATION AND AN ARTIST FOR ALL TIME”, while mourners were handed a programme which featured a quote from the late rock star: “We are neighbors in a modern world where proximity is relative and the threshold to our hearts moves outside time and space“.

TMZ reported that Cornell’s ashes have been buried next to his late friend Johnny Ramone.

Cornell, the Audioslave and Soundgarden singer, was found dead in a hotel bathroom in Detroit on 18 May just hours after a Soundgarden concert in the city.

The musician’s family has said they object to the medical examiner’s categorization of his death as a suicide since toxicology reports are not yet complete.

In reaction, his wife Vicky claimed in a statement that her husband may have suffered an adverse side effect of an anxiety medication he took: “When we spoke after the show, I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different”, she said soon after his death.

Earlier this week, Chris’ attorney Kirk Pasich said: “Vicky is a very strong person”.