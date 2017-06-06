Chris Cornell memorial: Private service, public viewing held at Hollywood cemetery

A fan leaves a graveside offering after funeral services for Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on May 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Cornell’s Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron were in attendance alongside the likes of Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic; Metallica’s James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro; Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, and Pat Smear.

Cornell, 52, was found dead in a Detroit hotel room last week, and initial coroner’s results found the cause of death to be suicide by hanging.

According to a report from Metro, Brad Pitt was “devastated” by Chris Cornell’s death last week, as well as the passing of another one of the actor’s good friends, former Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Brad Grey. He and his wife were visiting Los Angeles from Sacramento for her birthday when they heard about Cornell’s service.

The Soundgarden frontman was found dead in a MI hotel room last Wednesday after taking his own life. Initially it had been revealed that Chris took Ativan before he committed suicide, but now TMZ reported that the star had some fresh marks on his arm, which could indicate that he might have been under the influence of other drugs, as well.

Jill Donaldson told me she was particularly taken by the song, “Times of Trouble”.

Friday’s funeral service was private, but was followed by a public memorial later in the day. “Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace”, she wrote.

She said she was “broken” but vowed to “stand up” for her late husband and take care of their children.

As Soundgarden’s frontman, Cornell was a leading voice of the grunge movement that came out of Seattle and became mainstream in the 1990s.

Chris and Vicky Cornell had three children, ages 16, 12 and 11, the HuffPost noted.

Vicky replied, “I need to know what you took”.

“If you are depressed, if you are in trouble, if you feel like you might slip off the tightrope of life, in that moment you call the person sitting next to you right now, or you can call me”, he said.