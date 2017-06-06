Cities Filing Lawsuits Against Drug Companies

Whaley also said that the city of Lorain will soon file a lawsuit against those same actors.

Mayor Whaley agreed with the lawsuit telling 2 NEWS, “I’m absolutely in favor of suing the drug companies and holding them accountable, but we need action fast and now. It is my honest hope that mayors across the state will join Mayor Whaley and me as we pursue justice for OH communities”.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley on Monday announced the city is filing suit because she says drug companies and distributors have financially benefited from the state’s worsening opiate epidemic, which has killed thousands of residents, including hundreds in the Dayton region. “We have lost so many people”.

The announcement comes less than a week after Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced his office filed a lawsuit against five drug manufacturing companies over the spread of opioid addiction.

Mayor Whaley says they lawsuit comes after almost a year of discussions with other cities about this action.

DeWine is expected to run for governor next year.

The lawsuits seek to recover taxpayer costs related to its response to the crisis related to law enforcement, educational and community programs, and drug support programs. “It started with the drug companies”.

In a statement, Lorain Mayor Chase Ritenauer said, “Cities big and small across OH are struggling to serve our citizens with the increasing number of accidental overdoses”.

A greater percentage of opioid overdose deaths have come from heroin and fentanyl, as the state has placed restrictions on prescribers. But officials – including Whaley and DeWine – say most heroin users got hooked by first using prescription painkillers.

Check back for updates on this developing story.