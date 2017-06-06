Clemson DE Yeargin To Miss Upcoming Season

Clemson backup defensive end Richard Yeargin, a redshirt junior on the Tigers’ football team, will miss the 2017 season after he suffered a neck injury in a vehicle accident over the weekend. As a result of the injury, he will miss the 2017 season, according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

Yeargin was listed as a second-string defensive end on the post-spring depth chart, with Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell considered the likely starters, and former ESPN 300 recruits Xavier Kelly and Jordan Williams in line for playing time. “The good news is that he will be fine long term. But he will miss the season as he recovers”.

Yeargin recorded fifteen tackles in ten games as a freshman in 2015 and had fourteen tackles – including four tackles for loss – in twelve games during Clemson’s 2016 national title run.

In 2015 Yeargin played in 10 games with 15 tackles and a sack.

The junior sent out a message of thanks to his social media followers on Twitter and Instagram.

I want to personally take the time out to thank all of those who…

However, Clemson will be without three of its top eight defensive linemen from a year ago in Yeargin, Carlos Watkins and Scott Pagano.