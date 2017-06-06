Cleveland stars need help from others

The Cavaliers put up a strong fight but still fell 132-113 in Game 2 of the National Basketball Association finals to the Golden State Warriors, a superteam who are starting to look – and this postseason literally are – unbeatable. “We do workshops to educate youth leagues and school districts to help teach these kids about the importance of playing sports”. I just like who he is as a person, and throughout the course of the playoffs I’ve checked on him, and we text and talk. After coming back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Golden Warriors last season, all that Cleveland needed to do was to make sure they stayed a step ahead of them. “I did that. I’m excited, and it’s good to be back”.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. So the ideal playoff mark wasn’t overly lauded.

James: I don’t know.

To put themselves in a position to perhaps be linked to the 2000’s Los Angles Lakers or the Spurs’ dynasty that was led by Duncan all of those years, James should take less money.

James’ performance tied him with Hall of Famer Magic Johnson with eight career triple-doubles in the Finals.

Smiling, cracking jokes and looking more comfortable than he has in recent weeks, Kerr declared himself ready to be back on the bench for Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Right now, it means nothing, but it will mean something”. They lost just one time before the NBA Finals began. Curry scanned the box score after the game, skipped past his triple-double, and pointed out his eight turnovers as an area he needs to shore up. And the baby-faced Curry spun right to the baseline, then left toward the three-point line, back to the right, crossed over to finally shake James and get a step, slithering to the rim to finish as James tried in vain to chase him down. I am actually kind of surprised those numbers are even that much. “Everybody else has been telling him to just keep shooting”. Kevin Love had 27 points and Kyrie Irving 19. Draymond Green tossed in 12 points and Shaun Livingston and Ian Clark added 10 apiece as the Warriors pushed their postseason record to 14-0. And even though memories of last year’s Finals comeback by the Cavs are still fresh on Golden State’s mind, this is a different series, and there’s a different Curry on the floor, with a rejuvenated Thompson joining him.

He, too, shrugged off individual glory. “We know this is far from over”. It’s very hard to imagine a LeBron-led team being swept.

“We’re going to go home, watch the film, see ways we can be better”, he said.

There is a coaching proverb, so ingrained among the brethren that it seems to have been carved in a stone tablet in the book of Pat Riley, that says this: A series doesn’t start until the home team loses a game. “Steph made a great move, got by him and finished”.

“We made runs – we cut it to four at one point and then they went on quick 9-0 run or 12-0 run – that’s what they do”, lamented LeBron after the loss. Now we got to go back there. It was his highest point total in these playoffs since the first round. And we’re a full group when he’s out here.

Now, Golden State is headed to Northeast Ohio needing just two more – yet don’t count on anybody considering this series close to done.

Rather than reach back to last year’s championship comeback for a confidence boost, James’ focus is on figuring out what Cleveland must do to change its fortunes against a Warriors team that is fresher and far more risky this year, thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant.