CNN caught STAGING Muslim protest in London

Not only does the leftist cable network distort its coverage, but it makes up “news” to promote its leftist agenda.

Several viewers accused CNN of staging a fake protest in London on Sunday during a live segment in order to craft a narrative that Muslims in England are against radical extremism and support police.

The crew tightly packs the approximately two dozen protesters together with signs facing the camera, while Anderson monologues about the “beautiful” anti-terror protest. If you didn’t know it was supposed to be “news”, you’d think you were watching a commercial or a movie being filmed. “The CNN crew along with other media present simply filmed them doing so”.

NEWS giant CNN has slammed online freakish claims it “set up” an anti-extremist protest near London Bridge yesterday.

Before Anderson begins her reporting, the demonstrators are seen being guided by police to a particular spot so that the camera can frame the shot in an area that had been blocked off by police.

A spokesman for CNN blasted the “nonsense” story claiming the clip shows the moment protesters were gathering to show their signs to reporters.

CNN insists that the shot was not staged, but that the police had merely let the demonstrators go through the cordon to show their signs. But the phony behind-the-scenes footage is damning, so who are they fooling?

CNN’s Brian Stelter also said “far-right” Twitter users were “misleading” people about the video.

Not surprisingly, most people did not believe him.