He went on to make a total of 123 appearances for the club. Kolasinac, who can operate as a left back and a left wing-back, is a front-foot defender, as are most of Arsenal’s defensive players.

Anyone who has been keeping up with the recent Arsenal transfer news and rumours will not be surprised to hear that the Bosnia and Herzogovia worldwide star Sead Kolasinac is going to be playing for the Gunners next season, but we always need to wait for the official confirmation before being completely sure.

The Bosnian defender was out of contract with Bundesliga side Schalke at the end of this season, and becomes the first capture of the summer. Wenger, as well as chief executive Ivan Gazidis and majority shareholder Stan Kroenke, has targeted a run at the Premier League crown next season.

The Gunners finished outside top four in the league and missed out on UEFA Champions League spot for the first time under Wenger’s tutelage.

The Gunners have been linked with a big-money move for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappé, while Henry Onyekuru – a forward now at Belgian outfit KAS Eupen – has also been touted as a target.

Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal has said he wants to stay at Arsenal for the remainder of his contract despite the imminent arrival of Sead Kolasinac.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Gunners announced that the 23-year-old will join the club “on a long-term contract” and will link up for pre-season training in July “subject to the completion of all regulatory processes”.