Corbyn calls on May to quit as UK PM

Butt, 27, was born in Pakistan and Redouane, 30, claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.

Two of the three men who carried out attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday have been identified by police as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

London police chief Cressida Dick said that while some of the recent attacks in Britain had worldwide links, they had a largely domestic centre of gravity.

Police said while they believed they knew who the third terrorist was they were still working with global partners to formally identify him.

Mohammed Shafiq, who leads anti-extremism organisation the Ramadhan Foundation, said he knew of Butt and was “not shocked he would do such a thing”. The other named man, Rachid Redouane, was not known.

Police chief Rowley said Britain’s security services had foiled 18 plots since 2013, including five in the past two months. Both were from Barking, London where police arrested 12 people following the attacks.

Most of the London Underground stations reopened in the neighborhood where the attack took place, allowing normal life and commerce to resume after more than 24 hours of lockdown.

“The police are working hard to establish the identity of all those who were tragically killed or injured in the event on Saturday night”, May added. May said the victims included a “number of nationalities”, saying it was “an attack on the free world”. “We have protected counterterrorism policing budgets”, she said.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said they had identified the accused and would release their names “as soon as operationally possible”. Three knife-wielding assailants rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby.

With the London attack dominating attention, a reduction in the number of police officers in England and Wales by nearly 20,000 during Theresa May’s six years as interior minister from 2010 to 2016 shot to the top of the election agenda.

Both men were from the Barking neighborhood of east London, where police raids began shortly after the attacks Saturday night.

Another British Transport Police officer is in stable condition after facing the attackers armed only with his baton.

In an appearance on NBC’s “Today Show”, Conway said people in England had tried to inform authorities about the suspects before the attacks happened. It made the claim in a statement published by its Amaq news agency. At that time, Erdan noted the similarity between the incident and Palestinian terror attacks in Israel, writing on Facebook, “Terror is terror, in Jerusalem, Paris or as we unfortunately see again, this time in Manchester“.

The solemn ceremony included a laying of wreaths by police officers.

At least seven people were killed and and another 48 people were wounded in the attack.

“We grieve the loss of our handsome, loving daughter and sister who was 30 years old”.