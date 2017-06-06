Corbyn says May should resign – three days before general election

The leader of the British Labour party has backed a call for Theresa May to resign over her record on police cuts, following the London Bridge terror attack.

There were seven people killed and dozens injured when three terrorists drove a van onto the pavement on London Bridge on Saturday night and then got out to begin stabbing people.

Labour has criticised what it says is the fall in the number of armed police officers since 2010 and the “suppression” of a report into the foreign funding of extremist groups, which was undertaken in early 2016 but has never been published.

“The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts”, he said.

In an interview with ITV News, Corbyn said May should resign because she presided over government cuts which reduced police numbers by 20,000 when she was home secretary, following the third deadly terror attack the United Kingdom has faced in three months.

The Labour leader was asked in an ITV interview whether he supported growing calls for the PM to stand down for presiding over massive police cuts during her time as home secretary.

Corbyn later stressed he intended only that the prime minister should be removed by voters.

“I do think that we need to take a much more robust approach to dealing with extremism in this country”, she said, and that she had laid out a counter-extremist strategy as home secretary.

The Labour leader said he was simply “articulating what is deep anger amongst those people that have seen 20,000 police officers lose their jobs”.

“We have protected counter-terrorism policing budgets”, she said.

Jeremy Corbyn, who has previously questioned the wisdom of a shoot-to-kill policy, also backed the police to use “whatever force is necessary” to save lives.

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has said that all three of the attackers have been identified and their identities will be released later on.

She added that she hoped the pace of the attacks in the last nine weeks would not become the “new normal”.

Yvette Cooper, former chair of the Home Affairs select committee, said that while it was “inappropriate and wrong” to draw “precise links” between police numbers and individual attacks, falling numbers made it harder to gather information and counter threats.