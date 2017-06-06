Cormark Comments on Primero Mining Corp’s Q1 2018 Earnings (P)

Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2016Q3. It dived, as 39 investors sold Primero Mining Corp shares while 68 reduced holdings. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Primero Mining Corp by 31.3% in the first quarter. 259.15 million shares or 9.75% more from 236.14 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 77,945 shares. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primero Mining Corp will post ($0.06) EPS for the current fiscal year. The New York-based Crestwood Mngmt L P has invested 2.66% in Primero Mining Corp (TSE:P). Blackrock Grp invested in 0% or 182,947 shares.

Us Retail Bank De owns 8,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Primero Mining Corp (TSE:P) on Friday, February 5 to “Hold” rating.

Primero Mining Corp (NYSE:PPP) opened at 0.386 on Tuesday. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Primero Mining Corp (TSE:P) or 459,111 shares. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of P in report on Monday, June 27 with “Sector Perform” rating.

About 376,384 shares traded. Given that its average daily volume over the 30 days has been 1.21 million shares a day, this signifies a pretty significant change over the norm. Morgan Stanley reported 3.52M shares stake.

Since December 16, 2016, it had 0 insider purchases, and 27 selling transactions for $4.12 million activity. 6,161 shares were sold by BENE STEPHEN G, worth $57,814. Shares for $346,401 were sold by Westergren Timothy on Thursday, February 16. Robinson Kristen sold $50,025 worth of stock. $110,161 worth of Primero Mining Corp (TSE:P) was sold by MARTIN CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS. Trimble John sold $291,882 worth of Primero Mining Corp (TSE:P) on Thursday, February 16. Herring Michael S had sold 25,210 shares worth $327,009.

Primero Mining Corp (NYSE:PPP) (TSE:P) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are now covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Therefore 29% are positive. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primero Mining Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Primero Mining Corp from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The rating was upgraded by Desjardins Securities to “Buy” on Friday, February 19. Dundee Securities has “Neutral” rating and $3.80 target.

Stock has got outperform rating from 4 analysts of Thomson Reuters whereas 10 analysts given hold rating to the stock. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 20 by Scotia Capital.

Shares of Primero Mining Corp (TSE:P) traded down 1.45% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68.

Closely-held shares are those owned by insiders, major shareholders and employees, while restricted stock refers to insider shares that can not be traded because of a temporary restriction such as the lock-up period after an initial public offering.

In Gold Industry, Primero Mining Corp. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500.

Primero continues to see operational improvements at both of its mines, and the Company remains on-track to achieve its 2017 production guidance of between 140,000 to 170,000 ounces of gold equivalent1. (PPP) have 191.54 million outstanding shares now held by all its shareholders, including share blocks held by institutional investors and restricted shares owned by the company’s officers and insiders. The Firm is focused on building a portfolio of precious metals assets in the Americas through acquiring, exploring, developing and operating mineral resource properties. It now has negative earnings. Its segments include San Dimas, Cerro del Gallo, Black Fox Complex and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.