Cosby arrives at court before sex assault trial

Cosby arrived at the court with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played his youngest daughter, Rudy Huxtable, on The Cosby Show.

If convicted on all three counts against him, Cosby could face 10 years in prison.

Finally, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2005, Andrea Constand told her mother. Opening statements are expected to being Monday morning.

It was Constand’s own civil lawsuit that eventually led the Montgomery County district attorney’s office to prosecute Cosby in 2015.

At least 50 women have accused Mr Cosby of sexual assault, but he only faces charges in Ms Constand’s case because of statutes of limitations.

Previous CNN reports about Johnson’s account referred to her only as “Kacey”. Meanwhile, Keshia has previously spoken out in support of the man she grew up with on television.

Knight Pulliam says she’s sensitive to the gravity of the charges, given her Kamp Kizzy Foundation’s mission to promote self-esteem, empowerment and motivation in girls.

For the next 14 months, Cosby, who was 35 years her senior, nurtured their relationship by “inviting her to my house, talking to her about personal situations dealing with her life, growth, education, access and thoughts to how to acquire a more aggressive attitude, protecting oneself in business”, he said.

Cosby’s lawyer argued that Johnson was seeking a payout from the TV star.

They are also prohibited from using all but one of the almost 60 other women as supporting witnesses in court.

The testimony was introduced by prosecutors to show that Cosby had a “pattern” in his assaults. She later woke up disoriented and partially clothed in Cosby’s bed with the comedian behind her, grunting, before he forced her to touch his genitals, she testified. Cosby was a mentor and friend to the former Temple University basketball team staffer.

His wife of 53 years, Camille, has stood by his side, but it remains unclear if she will attend the trial in person. Her emotional testimony was meant to persuade jurors that Cosby demonstrated a pattern of behavior when he allegedly attacked Constand in 2004.

“I’m not going to predict what the outcome is”, Allred said. “We were afraid. My father felt so powerless”.

“This case is not going to be decided on optics”, she said.

Cosby’s attorney, Martin Singer, has repeatedly denied the accusations against his client, at one point in 2014 decrying what he called “unsubstantiated, fantastical stories”, which were becoming “increasingly ridiculous”. Bill Cosby doesn’t plan to testify when he g.

The prosecution will lean on Cosby’s words in a 2005 court deposition, in which he admitted obtaining sedatives with a view to having sex.

Bill Cosby’s TV daughter says she’s at a suburban Philadelphia courtroom on the first day of the actor’s sexual assault trial to show support. Sometimes, they spoke for up to 40 minutes, he said. He says that what happened next between them sexually that evening was consensual. “In reality, we only have a glimpse of who they really are”. She got sleepy, I went up to bed.

McMonagle says Cosby and Constand had sipped drinks by a fire and had other romantic encounters. They say Cosby testified only after being promised he could never be charged. Constand instead sued Cosby for sexual battery.

“There are not a lot of facts here that are in dispute”, Feden said.

The 79-year-old comedian is accused of giving a Temple University employee drugs and then sexually assaulting her. He says Cosby also hoped to help her rethink her career.

“I had a flashback”, Andrea told police, explaining why she alerted her mother, according to a copy of her entire January 22, 2005 statement to a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, detective and a Cheltenham Police Department detective. She was quoted on Twitter saying today was “historic” because Cosby will be held accountable. Within minutes, she claimed to have “blurred vision” and no strength in her legs. “The blue things will take the edge off”, according to the complaint. “Because she was in that incapacitated state, she couldn’t consent”.

Mr Cosby is best known for his role as the father in the television hit The Cosby Show, which was a huge hit in the USA and around the globe. Ten are white and two are black. In later years, Cosby became a public moralizer, speaking out against what he saw as the failings of African-American community in raising children.

The 12-member jury, which was selected from the Pittsburgh area, includes seven men and five women, along with six alternates. On the other hand, cameras aren’t allowed in Pennsylvania courtrooms, as they were in the Simpson trial.