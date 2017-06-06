Cosby arrives for start of Pennsylvania sex assault trial

Cosby arrived at the court with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played his youngest daughter, Rudy Huxtable, on The Cosby Show. But phone records, he said, show the two talked 72 times that year, with 53 of those calls initiated by Constand. “It’s not a distraction, it can destroy a man“, said one of his lawyers, Brian McMonagle. She later woke up disoriented and partially clothed in Cosby’s bed with the comedian behind her, grunting, before he forced her to touch his genitals, she testified.

Cosby grinned and tapped his cane at the defense table as McMonagle confronted her with the discrepancies. “Completely paralysed. Frozen. Lifeless”. She worked for Cosby’s agent at the William Morris Agency and says Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 1996 at a Los Angeles hotel.

Constand filed a police complaint in 2005 over the night a year earlier, when, she says, Cosby drugged and molested her at his estate near Philadelphia. Feden said this case “is about whether Andrea Constand had the ability to consent, and the answer is no”.

Celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred is representing the plaintiff Andrea Constand, who will take the stand this week.

Since then, Constand had the case recently reopened on the grounds that Cosby had broken the nondisclosure agreement when discussing more recent allegations of misconduct.

“Johnny feels Mr. Cosby has done so much for historically black colleges over his career, and it’s important for him to show that support and say, ‘Thank you, ‘ because he has not been found guilty of anything”, Wyatt said.

Ms Constand, 44, of the Toronto area, is expected to take the stand this week and tell her story in public for the first time.

In an interview with police, Cosby said that the pills he gave Constand were over-the-counter Benadryl.

His wife and business manager, Camille Cosby, was not seen in court on Monday.

“There was a little back and forth – with him telling me that I needed to relax. and I said, ‘What is it?’ And he wouldn’t tell me what it is, and he said, ‘Trust me would I ever give you anything to hurt you?'” Johnson said, adding she later felt like she was “underwater”.

Pulliam – who played one of Cosby’s daughters, Rudy Huxtable, on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992 – spoke with reporters during a recess and opened up about why she was attending the first day of the trial. “Right now it’s the jury’s job and the jury’s decision to determine guilt or innocence”.

Cosby built a good-guy reputation as a father and family man, on screen and off, during his extraordinary 50-year career in entertainment.

Then a deposition unsealed in 2015 in a lawsuit brought by Constand revealed an unsavory private life marked by a long history of extramarital liaisons with young women.

The district attorney at the time of the alleged assault declined to press charges, and in 2006 Cosby settled a civil suit with Constand that remained sealed for nearly a decade.

More than 50 victims have gone public with their alleged experiences in recent years, all of which Cosby’s representatives have slammed, but the majority can not press charges against the actor because the statute of limitations has long since expired. Dozens of women came forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them.

Feden, the prosecutor, warned the jury not to fall into the trap of confusing celebrities with the characters they play. “We have a collective imagination of all of the characters they portray and, because of that, we think that we really know them”, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden said.

The issue died down until 2014, when comedian Hannibal Buress called Cosby out as a rapist, leading dozens of new accusers to come forward. “In reality, we only have a glimpse of who they really are”.

Cosby has said he does not plan to testify.

She had also been alone with him prior to the alleged assault, the attorney said, during a visit to his Foxwoods Resort Casino hotel room in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are sexual assault victims unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.