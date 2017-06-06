Cosby sexual assault trial underway in Pennsylvania

Dozens came forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them. He chatted with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played his daughter Rudy on the top-rated Cosby Show, as they walked together.

The district attorney at the time of the alleged assault declined to press charges, and in 2006 Cosby settled a civil suit with Constand that remained sealed for nearly a decade.

A he said, she said case?

Cosby has said he does not plan to testify.

She says the job is for the two sides to prove their cases and that she’ll accept whatever verdict is handed down.

Cosby’s attorney, Martin Singer, has repeatedly denied the accusations against his client, at one point in 2014 decrying what he called “unsubstantiated, fantastical stories”, which were becoming “increasingly ridiculous”.

McMonagle said Constand changed the date of the encounter from mid-March to mid-January of 2004.

Sometime between mid-January and mid-February in 2004, Cosby invited Constand to his home in the Philadelphia suburbs to discuss her career plans. He says Cosby also hoped to help her rethink her career.

Cosby gave her three blue pills, saying they would “take the edge off”, according to the complaint.

Bill Cosby arrived at a Pennsylvania courthouse Monday morning for day one of his sexual assault trial.

In her opening statement, prosecutor Kristen Feden noted that the “Cosby Show” star previously admitted under oath that he gave Constand pills and touched her genitals as she lay on his couch.

Ms Feden said there is no better window into Cosby’s motives and methods than his own words.

“She couldn’t say no”, Ms Feden said.

Feden told jurors that in both cases Cosby used his power and fame and a practiced method of placing a young, trusting woman in an incapacitated state so that he could sexually pleasure himself, “so that she couldn’t say no”.

Prosecutors had sought to include testimony from 13 other accusers, but O’Neill ruled that would be too prejudicial.

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Earlier, the judge opened proceedings by warning the jury not to read news updates about the case on their phones.

In 2005, Constand, the director of operations for the women’s basketball team at Temple at the time, told police she was drugged and assaulted by Cosby, a Temple alumnus who was 37 years her senior. It is the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against the actor.

Constand, a former basketball player at Temple University, Cosby’s alma mater, will appear as the prosecution’s key witness during the trial, which is expected to last two weeks.

Cosby is facing a jury of seven men and five women. Like the Simpson case, the jury will be sequestered. “In reality, we only have a glimpse of who they really are”.

Allred represents several of Cosby’s accusers, including the one who will testify for the prosecution – a woman who worked for the comedian’s agent at the William Morris agency.

On Monday, McMonagle suggested Constand and the other accuser set to testify were seeking payouts over the allegations. He described their sexual encounter as consensual, and he said she never told him to stop or mentioned that her senses were affected by the Benadryl. She says he gave her wine and a pill and then sexually assaulted her.

Cosby’s lawyers have questioned why she went to the bungalow.

Bill Cosby leaves after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. April 3.

Cosby’s wife, Camille, was absent as the TV star, carrying a wooden cane and grabbing his spokesman’s arm for support, walked past dozens of cameras into the courthouse.

Cosby attorney Brian McMonagle countered by attacking what he said were inconsistencies in Constand’s story. “It’s going to be decided on the evidence, and finally, it’s Mr. Cosby who’s going to have to face that evidence and confront the accusers who are against him”.

The first day of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial has the usual trappings of a high-profile trial. The only thing missing was the crowd. The cameras that dominated Simpson’s trial aren’t allowed in Pennsylvania courtrooms, but scores of photographers will be lined up outside the courthouse. A woman who claims Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 1996 will also testify in an effort by prosecutors to show that he had pattern of behaviour. The defense attorney further alleged that Jane Doe had a romantic encounter with Cosby in 1990 but rebuffed his advances during a 1996 visit to his home, which Cosby respected.