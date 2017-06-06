Countdown for heaviest rocket launch progressing normally: ISRO

The twenty-five-and-a-half-hour countdown to place the country’s heaviest satellite into orbit started at 3.58 p.m. on Sunday.

The satellite is equipped with advanced spacecraft technology, including indigenously developed Li-ion battery and bus bars for power distribution.

In a way, the launch breaks a major jinx for ISRO, which has over the past three decades, faltered several timesin its first tests, including the GSLV version as well as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Here are some interesting facts about the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk III). The launch had clean stage separations and deposited GSAT-19 in (GTO) where it will fire boosters itself to climb higher to a stationary orbit. The core-stage (liquid stage) separation will happen at 5 minutes and 20 seconds after lift-off and the cryo-stage ignition happens two seconds later.

The GSLV Mk-III is referred as FAT Boy of ISRO or India is ISRO’s its most powerful rocket. This is the second launch pad at India’s rocket port and will carry a 3,136-kg GSAT-19 communications satellite-the heaviest to be lifted by an Indian rocket till date.

Besides this, the other advance system that constitute GSLV-Mk III include navigation, guidance & control system and stage separation systems. Putting it simple, today’s launch success will help India to no longer depend on Europe’s Ariane launches for putting its own heavy satellites into the geostationary orbits.

The space agency’s chairman, A.S. Kiran Kumar, says it is “the heaviest-ever rocket and satellite to be launched from the country”.

The communication satellite GSAT-19 weighs 3136 kilogram during lift off and its intended mission life is ten years.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III is the heaviest rocket ever made by India.

The flight’s launch is expected to boost India’s assertions of putting humans into space.

The 143-foot, 700-ton-plus rocket blasted off from India’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, according to ISRO. ISRO officials told IANS that due to the increase in the diameters of various stages, the height got reduced despite a drastic increase in the weight – from around 415-tonne of GSLV-Mk II to 640-tonne in GSLV-Mk III.