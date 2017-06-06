Countries, Including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE Cut Diplomatic Ties with Qatar

“Qatar was able over the past 10 years or so to punch above its weight because of its investments and these media outlets, which support Qatari foreign policy”, said H.A. Hellyer, a Cairo-based nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East.

The Mauritian government is fully committed to supporting the actions of Saudi Arabia and other countries in their efforts to eradicate threats against global peace and security, a statement issued by the office of the Vice Prime Minister said.

“We are getting a lot of calls regarding this”. Above: UAE’s PM, Bahrain’s king and Egyptian president.

“The Gulf leaders present at Trump’s speech in Riyadh, including the Qataris, vowed to remove terrorists from their territory and cease funding for terrorism”, Schanzer said. “There’s always been this tension with Qatar, this rivalry between the UAE and Qatar, the Saudis and Qatar”.

Like other Gulf nations, Qatar is an American ally.

Monday’s split is the continuation of a long-running dispute between the countries that appears to be taking a “nastier tinge”, Feierstein said.

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters she was not aware as to whether Trump was given any word the diplomatic split would happen.

Defense Secretary James Mattis said he doesn’t believe the rift will affect the ISIS fight, and the issue will “resolve itself”. It also does not bode well for the Qatar-U.S. ties that the Arabic isolation of Qatar comes just two weeks after U.S. President Trump’s milestone visit to the region.

There was no immediate comment from Qatar, which will also host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“A number of large-scale oil producers that do not take part in these agreements use such conditions to strengthen their market positions, and that leads rather to new imbalance than to the sustainable development”, said Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin, at an energy conference in Russian Federation over the weekend.

“He is totally aligned with Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, who also want no compromise with either Iran or the political Islam promoted by the Muslim Brotherhood“.

“This is a massive escalation in pressure on Qatar”, said Kristian Ulrichsen, a Gulf analyst with the Baker Institute at Rice University in Houston.

As David notes, “the biggest USA air base in the Middle East is in Qatar, while the Navy’s fifth fleet is based in Bahrain”. Then in 2015 Qatar became a base for the USA -led coalition against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), meaning that the heavy military presence of the US makes the picture even more complicated.

Gulf countries previously recalled their ambassadors from Qatar in 2014, ostensibly over its support for the Brotherhood, but Monday’s moves go much further.

Qatar has for years drawn the ire of Arab neighbors for its support of the Muslim Brotherhood and affiliated Sunni Islamist groups as well its sponsorship of the Al Jazeera television channel, which hosts frank discussions of politics in the region while also amplifying Qatar’s pro-Islamist views. The meeting aimed to gather those states into one camp to counter Iran and ISIS.

Although Qatar is a small oil producer, other OPEC states could see such an action as a reason to stop restraining their own output, traders said. It said, “All customers booked on affected flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be provided with alternative options, including the option of a full refund on any unused tickets and free rebooking to the nearest alternative Qatar Airways network destination”.

The isolation of Qatar could also push the Arab nation into the hands of Russia, Turkey and Iran.

The Qatari stock index sank 7.6 percent in the first hour of trade, with some of the market’s top blue chips hit the hardest.