Couple killed in road accident, locals torch three buses

An elderly couple was killed when a bus ran over a moped they were riding in Pipili area of Odisha’s Puri district today, triggering tension in the area as a mob torched three buses.

Police were deployed at the accident spot as tension erupted following the accident, which killed the couple identified as Hadu Khan and his wife of Asarala of Jajpur. The aggrieved people set afire the three buses after driving the passengers out of the vehicles.Protesting rash driving by commercial vehicles in the busy area, locals blocked the Bhubaneswar-Puri national highway-316 for almost two hours, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides.

Police reached the spot on being informed about it but faced public ire with an ASI being reportedly attacked by the locals.

Meanwhile, the Private Bus Owners’ Association has condemned the torching of buses by mob.

