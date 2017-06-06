Couple who believe in prayer healing charged in baby’s death

The group, which is somewhat notorious in the OR area, believes that medical care violates scriptural teachings, and utilizes prayer and holy anointing oil rather than doctors and medication.

Investigators said Sarah Elaine Mitchell, 24, gave birth to twin girls March 5 at her parents’ home in Oregon City. It is unknown precisely how premature the babies were at the time of their birth, as Mitchell had had no prenatal care during her pregnancy.

Oregon’s chief medical examiner, Karen Gunson, said in March that the baby, named Gennifer, was several weeks premature and her lungs were too underdeveloped to allow her to breathe unassisted for long.

The condition of the faith-healing parents’ second twin daughter has not been made public.

It was not immediately clear if the Mitchells had attorneys.

No trained medical professionals were present for the birth, or for the after birth complications, only family members and church midwives were present for the tragic birth and subsequent death of the infant.

After the baby’s death, church elder Carl Hansen contacted the county medical examiner, who determined that Mitchell’s surviving infant daughter needed medical attention and called police.

Sarah and Travis Mitchell were arrested Monday.

Sarah Mitchell’s sister, Shannon Hickman, was convicted of second-degree murder, along with her husband, for the 2009 death of their infant son, according to news station KGW.

Several members have been the subject of criminal investigations in recent years for not getting medical treatment for their ailing children. Previous year the Oregon Supreme Court upheld the manslaughter convictions and prison sentences for Dale and Shannon Hickman whose newborn baby died after they chose faith healing over medical treatment.

Sarah is a direct descendant of church minister Walter White, who brought a congregation to Oregon City when he broke off from Idaho.

It was the church’s pattern of child deaths that prompted the Oregon Legislature to remove spiratual treatment as a defense for homicide charges.