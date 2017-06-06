Cowboys claim Zac Dysert off waivers

Following the release of veteran Tony Romo in early April, the Dallas Cowboys depth chart at quarterback behind new starter Dak Prescott was very thin. They released Austin Appleby and claimed Zac Dysert off of waivers, via Cowboys Radio’s Rob Phillips. Only Kellen Moore survived the offseason and the Cowboys didn’t select a quarterback in the National Football League draft. Dysert has spent time with six organizations since being drafted in the seventh-round by Denver in 2013. He was placed on waivers at the beginning of the 2014 campaign, but the team ultimately chose to keep him on the practice squad. The Chicago Bears scooped him up during training camp of that year, but he failed to make the roster out of training camp. He’s yet to appear in an National Football League game, spending the past four seasons bouncing off practice squads around the NFL. He’s never played in an National Football League game, but has bounced around various practice squads and was active late past year for the Cardinals. He was a four-year player at the University of Miami (Ohio), throwing for 12,013 yards in his college career.

For coach Jim McElwain’s team, Appleby took over for injured starter Luke Del Rio, and he went on to complete 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,447 yards, 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.