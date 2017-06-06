Cricket fans observe silence for London attack victims

In a terror attack in London again, at least six people were killed on Saturday night while three of the suspected attackers who wore fake explosive vests to scare away police an ploughed a vehicle into pedestrians were shot dead by police, said United Kingdom police.

In the third major assault to hit Britain in less than three months, attackers rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revellers in nearby bars.

Cricket Australia confirmed all players, their partners and officials were accounted for at the team hotel in Kensington, some distance from the attacks.

“The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations, and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe”.

“The attack on London was very random and as long as our minds are at ease over that we will be all right to play cricket”.

“As with the rest of the world, the Australian team is shocked and saddened at the events that have occurred in London overnight and our thoughts are with those directly involved and their loved ones”, a CA spokesman said.

“We toured Bangladesh a year ago under very tight security and were looked after very well”.

“This tournament will be no different”.

“Ben struggled to get back to the hotel because of the roads being cordoned off”, Finn said. “Everyone in our squad was fine”.

Hosts England were travelling to Cardiff on Sunday morning, and will train there later in preparation for their second match of the tournament against New Zealand on Tuesday.

“I’m going into these training days leading in the game and if I get the call beyond that then great and I will try my best for my country”.